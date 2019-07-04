Another hot and humid one for Fourth of July festivities, with isolated thunderstorms possible

TOASTY, FEW STORMS FOR THE 4TH: Heat and humidity continue for 4th of July festivities, but shower and thunderstorms cannot be completely ruled out. It’s a warm and soupy start, with temperatures beginning in the upper 60s to middle 70s. Skies are partly clear, with a decent amount of sunshine sneaking in through the morning. The afternoon is hot and humid, with temperatures back into the middle 80s to near 90 degrees. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms are possible, so keep that in mind for outdoor plans. Have a plan to move indoors should it be necessary. Heat indices reach the middle 90s in many locations. A lingering shower or thunderstorm cannot entirely be ruled out during the evening for the fireworks forecast! However, it does appear most shouldn’t have any issues. It’s warm and soupy again through the night with a few showers. Lows dip into the lower to middle 70s. Friday is more or less a repeat. Expect more heat and very uncomfortable, steamy humidity levels. Temperatures are in the middle 80s to upper 80s, with heat indices in the lower 90s. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A break in the pattern should slowly work into South Central PA through the weekend. In the meantime, Saturday brings more heat and humidity. Temperatures are in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely. Heat indices reach the lower to middle 90s. Sunday brings the chance for a couple showers or thunderstorms as the pattern finally shows signs of breaking. The humidity isn’t as steamy, but it drops throughout the day, with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. Skies are partly sunny.

NEXT WEEK: The beginning of next week brings a dip in temperatures, but no significant break from the high humidity levels. There’s sunshine mixed with clouds throughout the day. It’s still humid, with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. This is seasonable for early July. As mentioned, it’s still fairly muggy for the region. Tuesday is still dry with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s. The humidity increases a bit. Wednesday is hotter and more humid. Temperatures are near 90 degrees.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful and safe 4th of July!

-Andrea Michaels