Family asking for help to solve 17 year-old Lancaster homicide

LANCASTER, Pa. — A family from Lancaster is asking anyone with information regarding a 2002 murder to contact police.

On the night of July 3, 2002, Victor “Shorty” Melendez was walking home when he was shot to death in the 100 block of Dauphin Street in Lancaster.

The perpetrator has yet to be identified.

Melendez’s wife, Christina Reichard, says that there are a lot of people that know what happened. She said, “It was the Fourth of July and very warm, everybody was out. And people talk.”

She is hopeful that some of that talk will reach police, who have not stopped following tips in the case, and help bring her husband’s killer to justice.

Melendez’ family is asking anyone with any information, regardless of how minor or worthless it may seem, to contact the authorities.

“Obviously it’s hard to raise kids without their dad,” Reichard said. “It’s difficult when your kid doesn’t have that father figure.”

The case is not considered cold.

Tips can be provided to CrimeStoppers by texting ‘LANCS’ and the information to 847411.