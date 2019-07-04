× Fire in York Township: One taken to the hospital

SPRINGETTSBURY TWP., YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A first responder was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation from a house fire Wednesday night.

The fire was reported around 10:45 p.m. in the 2500 block of Fairway Drive in York.

Fire Department officials say two responders entered the residence to retrieve the person inside and all three people suffered smoke inhalation.

The fire is currently under investigation by the York County Arson Investigator.