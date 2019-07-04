HARRISBURG, PA. — Harrisburg Bureau of Fire Chief Brian Enterline sent out a tweets about fireworks causing problems in the city last night. The first was a fire in the roof of a row home and the second in a rotted tree.
Harrisburg Fire Chief tweets about fireworks causing fires in city
-
