Harrisburg Fire Chief tweets about fireworks causing fires in city

Posted 1:50 PM, July 4, 2019, by , Updated at 01:51PM, July 4, 2019

HARRISBURG, PA. — Harrisburg Bureau of Fire Chief Brian Enterline sent out a tweets about fireworks causing problems in the city last night. The first was a fire in the roof of a row home and the second in a rotted tree.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.