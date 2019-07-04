× Joey Chestnut wins 12th Nathan’s hot dog eating contest

CONEY ISLAND — 11-time champion Joey Chestnut won the 2019 Nathan’s Famous hot dog eating contest Thursday.

Chestnut ate 71 hot dogs to snag the 4th of July victory.

He’s won the competition every year since 2007, save for 2015, when he lost to American challenger Matt Stonie.

The California-native Chestnut famously dethroned then six-time defending champion Takeru Kobayashi of Japan in 2007.

ESPN released a documentary Tuesday featuring the rivalry between Chestnut and Kobayashi.