Kansas homeowner finds burglar stuck upside down on inversion table

SALINA, Kan. – A Kansas homeowner woke up to the sounds of a burglar in his basement, but they weren’t the sounds of breaking glass or moving objects, according to KSNW.

The homeowner reportedly heard the burglar yelling for help from the basement after he strapped himself to an inversion table and could not free himself, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office said.

The burglar reportedly told the homeowner “They told me to come here” when asked what he was doing in the home.

Once he was freed from the table, Jeremy Sanders was taken to a hospital to be checked for drug use.

KSNW reported he was then taken to Saline County Jail and charged with aggravated burglary for taking cranberry juice from the man’s home.