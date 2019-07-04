Lancaster man delivers water to homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. -- While most people are celebrating the Fourth of July with backyard B-B-Q’s, John Rinaldo of Lancaster puts the less fortunate first. Just because it’s a holiday, that doesn’t change his day to day routine.

It’s become a daily trek for Rinaldo, before and after work. Handing out water to those who need it most.

A year ago, going through a hardship of his own, he struck up a conversation, sitting on a park bench with a homeless person. When it dawned on him.

“I had like, four dollars left in my pocket, went to the grocery store and decided to buy a case of water, bring it back and hand it out," said Rinaldo.

More than just giving out water, he stops to have a conversation with them. Asks them how they’re doing and if they need anything.

“John’s the type of person that, has the heart of gold and he goes out and makes sure people don’t get dehydrated," said Amos Shirk, Lancaster.

In the last three weeks with the summer heat, stopping to see familiar faces, building friendships, but he remembers the first few impressions. Sticking with him like it was yesterday.

“(They said,) I don’t know why I have to say this but I love you for bringing this water to me. You don’t know how much this means to me and know we’ve become friends," Rinaldo says.

Rinaldo hopes other community members and organizations will jump on board and help his daily mission.