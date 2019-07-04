Local motocross racer has sights on Junior World Championships in Italy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLISLE, Cumberland County -- Chase Yentzer of Carlisle has raced every weekend since Christmas, Traveling across the country despite the weather.

“I ride three days a week and the weekends, as well. So, we just get whatever we can in with the rain and we’ll ride in the rain if we have to," said Yentzer, motocross racer.

Yentzer recently nabbed the checkered flag at High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania. All of his hard work and dedication is paying off. This time, it's taking him to the international stage.

He was selected to compete in the FIM Junior Motocross World Championships in Trentino, Italy. Yentzer qualified in the 125cc, 16 and under class. This is the first time taking his talents overseas.

“I’m just going over and trying to do the best I can for our country and hopefully win or podium," Yentzer said.

His goals are not to only reach the podium, but to place in the top three. That means Yentzer would be one of the best in the world in his classification.

He's only packing a few parts from his own bike because they will provide bikes at the championships. Yentzer will compete against 84 racers from around the world.

Hoping to set the tone in Italy, to carry over to four big events in the states when he gets back; Amateur National Motocross Championships at Loretta Lynn's then three other Amateur Pro Nationals.

Yentzer leaves for Italy Friday and will compete July 13-14.