Man arrested for felony strangulation charge in Shippensburg

Posted 8:12 AM, July 4, 2019, by

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man in Shippensburg is facing charges for strangulation, simple assault, and harassment after a domestic violence incident, according to police.

On June 30, police were dispatched to an address on South Earl Street, Shippensburg, for a reported assault.

After investigating the incident, police say they arrested 51-year-old Mark High.

According to police, while being taken to prison, High became very agitated and intentionally struck his head multiple times on the center metal partition causing a laceration and swelling.

He is being held at Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.

