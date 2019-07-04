Need last minute drink ideas for July 4? Fine Wine & Good Spirits has you covered

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Do you need any last minute drink ideas for July 4?
Then, Fine Wine & Good Spirits has you covered.
Today, Nichole Biggus from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stopped by the FOX43 Kitchen with some drink recipes.
Check them out in the clip above and the recipes below:
Star-Spangled Spritzer
- 1 oz Pinnacle Pineapple Vodka
- 1 oz Bols Blue Curacao Liqueur
- 1 oz grenadine
- Club soda
- Fresh fruit (optional)
Carefully pour ingredients separately into a rocks glass. Add ice and garnish with fruit, if desired.
Watermelon Martini
- 1 oz Skyy Infusions Sun-Ripened Watermelon Vodka
- 1 oz watermelon juice
- ¼ oz cranberry juice
- ¼ oz simple syrup
- ¼ oz lime juice
- 1 watermelon slice
Combine first five ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with watermelon wedge.
Blue Moon Margarita
- 1 oz Margaritaville Tequila Silver
- ½ oz Bols Blue Curacao Liqueur
- ½ oz pineapple juice
- 4 oz Daily’s Margarita Mix
- 1 lime wedge
- Salt
Rim a margarita glass with salt; add ice. Combine first four ingredients in a shaker. Shake and pour into prepared glass. Garnish with lime wedge.