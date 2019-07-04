Need last minute drink ideas for July 4? Fine Wine & Good Spirits has you covered

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Do you need any last minute drink ideas for July 4?

Then, Fine Wine & Good Spirits has you covered.

Today, Nichole Biggus from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stopped by the FOX43 Kitchen with some drink recipes.

Check them out in the clip above and the recipes below:

Star-Spangled Spritzer

Carefully pour ingredients separately into a rocks glass. Add ice and garnish with fruit, if desired.

Watermelon Martini

Combine first five ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with watermelon wedge.

Blue Moon Margarita

Rim a margarita glass with salt; add ice. Combine first four ingredients in a shaker. Shake and pour into prepared glass. Garnish with lime wedge.

