Need last minute drink ideas for July 4? Fine Wine & Good Spirits has you covered

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Do you need any last minute drink ideas for July 4?

Then, Fine Wine & Good Spirits has you covered.

Today, Nichole Biggus from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stopped by the FOX43 Kitchen with some drink recipes.

Check them out in the clip above and the recipes below:

Star-Spangled Spritzer

1 oz Pinnacle Pineapple Vodka

1 oz Bols Blue Curacao Liqueur

1 oz grenadine

Club soda

Fresh fruit (optional)

Carefully pour ingredients separately into a rocks glass. Add ice and garnish with fruit, if desired.

Watermelon Martini

1 oz Skyy Infusions Sun-Ripened Watermelon Vodka

1 oz watermelon juice

¼ oz cranberry juice

¼ oz simple syrup

¼ oz lime juice

1 watermelon slice

Combine first five ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with watermelon wedge.

Blue Moon Margarita

Rim a margarita glass with salt; add ice. Combine first four ingredients in a shaker. Shake and pour into prepared glass. Garnish with lime wedge.