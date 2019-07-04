× Patti LaBelle gets Philadelphia street named after her

Patti LaBelle is being honored with her very own street in her hometown of Philadelphia.

A stretch of Broad Street, between Locust and Spruce Streets, has been renamed “Patti LaBelle Way” for the legendary soul singer.

LaBelle appeared at the ceremony Tuesday, where she thanked her supporters and her hometown. The singer reminisced about growing up in the city.

“I was a shy little girl from West Philly. To go from shy Patti to Patti LaBelle Way is incredible,” she told the crowd, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

She also treated supporters to an impromptu rendition of her hit “Love, Need and Want You.”

LaBelle’s hits include “Lady Marmalade “You Are My Friend” and “New Attitude.”

The Grammy Award-winner who has been dubbed “The Godmother of Soul,” most recently appeared on “American Horror Story: Freak Show.” She also loves to cook, and has her own cooking show,” Patti LaBelle’s Place,” and has a popular line of pies and cakes.