Red, White, Blue and Hershey Park for the Fourth of July

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-- The fun only gets sweeter at Hershey Park, on the Fourth of July!

You can celebrate the holiday starting early with the entire family, the park is open from 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Something special for the fourth, is their annual Fourth of July firework show. The show starts at 10:15 p.m., and the best spot to watch is at Midway America.

You can enjoy over 70 rides, chocolate world, in-park shows, and more every day this summer at Hersheypark.

Aside finding food from all of the tasty stands and restaurants at Hersheypark they'll be having a Star Spangled Picnic from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m., in Pioneer Frontier Catering. You can purchase tickets for that inside of the park. Tickets are $18 for ages nine and older, $12.50 for ages three to eight, and kids under two bet in for free!

Limited addition Star Spangled BBLz will be available for guests to purchase in the Kissing Tower area from noon until close until July 7!

A summer special they are currently running is if you purchase your tickets before July 31, you get 20% off, you just must purchase them online.

With many summer concerts, Hersheypark has an extensive entertainment line up for all ages. If you have a ticket for one of those concerts you can bring it with you to the park the same day as the concert, the day before, or even the day after to get discounted park tickets!