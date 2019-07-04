Second Fish-For-Free Day set for July 4

PENNSYLVANIA– The Commonwealth’s second Fish-For-Free Day is set for today.

According to the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission, Fish-for-Free Days allow anyone (resident or non-resident) to legally fish on Pennsylvania waterways on the designated days with no fishing license required (Trout/Salmon and Lake Erie permits are also NOT required).

The Commission notes that all other normal fishing regulations still apply.

For more information, you can visit the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission website here.

