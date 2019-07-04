Sports Spotlight: Sights and sounds from PA Speedweek at Lincoln

ABBOTTSTOWN, Adams County -- Pennsylvania Speedweek always brings excitement throughout the week-long celebration of Independence Day.
Nine straight days of racing brings out the best from every platform of racing.
A three hour rain delay didn't damper Lucas Wolfe's night to close out the grand finale. He capped off PA Speedweek with, not only, a win at Port Royal but crowned as the Speedweek Champion, scoring 978 points.
PA Speedweek winners:
June 28th: Sprint Car Unlimited Night at Williams Grove Speedway - #69K Lance Dewease
June 29th: Kevin Gobrecht Memorial at Lincoln Speedway - #1 Chad Trout
June 30th: Jan Opperman/Dick Bogar Memorial at Selinsgrove Speedway - #5 Dylan Cisney
July 1st: Lincoln Speedway - #21 Brian Montieth
July 2nd: Grandview Speedway - #39 Christopher Bell
July 3rd: Port Royal Speedway - #69K Lance Dewease
July 4th: Hagerstown Speedway - #51 Freddie Rahmer
July 5th: Mitch Smith Memorial at Williams Grove Speedway - Rained out
July 6th: Greg Hodnett Classic at Port Royal Speedway - #24 Lucas Wolfe