Sports Spotlight: Sights and sounds from PA Speedweek at Lincoln

Posted 11:00 PM, July 4, 2019, by , Updated at 10:44PM, July 9, 2019

ABBOTTSTOWN, Adams County -- Pennsylvania Speedweek always brings excitement throughout the week-long celebration of Independence Day.

Nine straight days of racing brings out the best from every platform of racing.

A three hour rain delay didn't damper Lucas Wolfe's night to close out the grand finale. He capped off PA Speedweek with, not only, a win at Port Royal but crowned as the Speedweek Champion, scoring 978 points.

PA Speedweek winners:

June 28th: Sprint Car Unlimited Night at Williams Grove Speedway - #69K Lance Dewease

June 29th: Kevin Gobrecht Memorial at Lincoln Speedway - #1 Chad Trout

June 30th: Jan Opperman/Dick Bogar Memorial at Selinsgrove Speedway - #5 Dylan Cisney

July 1st: Lincoln Speedway - #21 Brian Montieth

July 2nd: Grandview Speedway - #39 Christopher Bell

July 3rd: Port Royal Speedway - #69K Lance Dewease

July 4th: Hagerstown Speedway - #51 Freddie Rahmer

July 5th: Mitch Smith Memorial at Williams Grove Speedway - Rained out

July 6th: Greg Hodnett Classic at Port Royal Speedway - #24 Lucas Wolfe

