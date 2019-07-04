Storms possible this afternoon and through the first half of the weekend, hot & muggy stretch continues

THE REST OF THE HOLIDAY: Temperatures once again near the 90-degree mark with heat index values in the mid-to-upper 90s. Thunderstorms are likely this afternoon, but they will be few and far between. They could be quite strong at times, but as popcorn thunderstorms go, they will develop quickly, be slow movers, and go away very quickly. Don’t change any plans, but keep the FOX43 weather app handy.

HEADING TOWARDS THE WEEKEND: Our humidity values remain high heading into the weekend. Friday afternoon temperatures reach the mid-to-upper 80s with morning lows in the low-70s. Storms will once again be possible Friday afternoon and or otherwise partly cloudy skies. We gain a few degrees by Saturday with highs in the low 90s and heat index values approaching 100. A similar morning start, in the mid-70s with high humidity values will lead to a more active thunderstorms in the afternoon as a front attempt to push on through. However, as it slows it will remain nearby and bring us storm chances again for Sunday. Highs Sunday stay in the mid-to-upper 80s before we start to lose our humidity heading into Monday morning.

HUMIDITY FINALLY DROPS: We start next week slightly cooler and much less humid. Partly cloudy skies dominate Monday with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s. The same can be said for Tuesday with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to just shy of 90° under mostly sunny skies. We had a 90° Mark again by next Wednesday, but we do stay dry as we approach the middle of next week.

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann