Two vehicles, one gun, stolen in Cumberland County

Posted 11:38 PM, July 4, 2019, by , Updated at 11:56PM, July 4, 2019

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — West Shore Regional Police are investigating two vehicle thefts, one with a handgun, in Wormleysburg and Lemoyne Boroughs.

According to police, the thefts occurred in the overnight hours and both vehicles had the keys inside.

One of the stolen vehicles had a handgun inside.

The vehicle stolen from Lemoyne was recovered in Harrisburg on Thursday evening.

Police say the second vehicle, taken from Wormleysburg is still missing.

Residents are reminded to secure your vehicles and to not leave valuables and keys inside.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 717-238-9676.

 

