Workers locked out at Armstrong Flooring

LANCASTER, PA. -- Armstrong Flooring locked out 180 union workers from its Dillerville Road facility on Tuesday. A spokesman for the company says the action was taken in hopes of reaching a contract. United Steelworkers Local 285 workers have been working without a contract since October 2017, when the last contract expired.

Steve Trapnell, Communications Manager for Armstrong Flooring says the company and union representatives have met 24 times and reached three separate Tentative Agreements. Each of those Tentative Agreements was voted down, according to the union. Since the last Tentative Agreement, no material progress has been made, and the company and union positions are still far apart.

Trapnell says the plant will continue to operate including through efforts by salaried employees. Armstrong Flooring has contingency plans in place to provide uninterrupted service to customers.

He says Armstrong Flooring has proposed a contract that includes competitive economic provisions for our employees and aligns with current industry standards, with the flexibility to operate the plant most effectively in a dynamic industry. Armstrong Flooring remains committed to bargaining in good faith to reach a fair contract for all involved.