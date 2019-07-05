× 18-year-old charged with sexual assault of teen girl in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. – An 18-year-old man is charged with statutory sexual assault after police say he sexually assaulted a teen girl in Adams County.

Jonathan Watts, 18, of Huntington Township, was charged with Statutory Sexual Assault, Aggravated Indecent Assault, Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, Unlawful Contact with a Minor, Corruption of Minors, and, Indecent Assault.

On April 27th, a 13-year-old female reported that she was walking along the road when 18-year-old Jonathan Watts approached her in his vehicle, pointed a gun at her and forced her into his vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim says Watts then took her to his residence and raped her. Afterwards, Watts dropped her off home near her residence and fled, according to the criminal complaint.

State police say that Watts agreed to talk with police.

According to the criminal complaint, Watts admitted that he and the 13-year-old victim communicated through a messaging app the night before and agreed to meet the next morning.

Police say Watts picked her up and took the victim back to his residence where they had sexual intercourse.

Later, while Watts was taking the victim home they passed the victim’s sister. According to the criminal complaint, the victim began to panic when the victim’s sister began following the vehicle. Watts then dropped the alleged victim off near her home.

According to the criminal complaint, Watts further admitted to having sexual intercourse with the victim three other times in the past. Those sexual encounters happened from August 2018 thru October 2018.

Watts is awaiting arraignment in an Adams County jail.