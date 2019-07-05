× Chambersburg man accused of child rape, facing charges

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. –A man is facing charges after he admitted to raping a 7-year-old girl in Franklin County, according to court documents.

Aaron Bazemore, 19, of Chambersburg is charged with two counts of rape and indecent assault.

During an interview with investigators in June, the child told authorities she was raped by Bazemore on numerous occasions, according to the criminal complaint. The girl told police she asked him to stop, but he didn’t.

Police say Bazemore admitted to having anal intercourse on at least two separate occasions with the victim when she was about 6 years old. He also admitted to kissing her, according to court documents.

Bazemore is currently being held at the Franklin County Prison awaiting his preliminary hearing on July 16.

He was arraigned Tuesday on $150,000 bail.