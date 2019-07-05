× Governor Wolf vetoes voting machine bill over changes to elections

HARRISBURG, Pa.–Governor Wolf announced Friday that he vetoed Senate Bill 48, a proposal that would have provided $90 million in state funding to counties for new voting machines in time for the 2020 election.

Wolf initially supported the measure, but vetoed the bill after Republicans added an amendment to eliminate straight-party ticket voting.

Opponents of the bill, argued the elimination of straight-party ticket voting could hurt voters who don’t have time to learn about every candidate or would prefer a quicker option in the voting booth.

Pennsylvania is one of only seven states to have the straight-party ticket option.