History comes alive at 156th annual Battle of Gettysburg reenactments

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.-- You can experience history come alive in Freedom Township this weekend, for the 156th Anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg.

Re-enactments of the historic battle start at 11:00 a.m. on Friday and continue throughout the weekend.

The Battle of Gettysburg is known as the site for the bloodiest battle in U.S. history with 45-thousand soldiers killed on both sides.

The re-enactments feature hundreds of people-- some locals and some from Pennsylvania, with others traveling from as far as Alaska to be apart of the action portraying themselves as real life civil war heroes.

It's something for the entire family to enjoy, with experiencing the action, learning more about the history, and events for the kids like Civil War games and a meeting with "President Lincoln".

The battles take place about two miles West of the Gettysburg Military National Park.

For some reenactors this is nothing new, they have been coming to the battlefield for over 20 years.

Pete Peters, a Field Surgeon of Civil War Medicine, has been apart of the re-enactments for 56 years now. He says he is prepared to treat arm, leg, chest, head, and abdominal wounds in the upcoming battles.

Other reenactors are experiencing the action for the first time like, Arthur Roth. His roll is to protect President Lincoln and keep him safe, as the Second Lieutenant on General Staff.

The first battle is at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, with more reenactments and events happening all weekend long. For more information and ticket prices you can visit their website.