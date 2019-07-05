Hot, humid temps and storms continue, drier air into next week

FINISHING THE WEEK: We continue our similar pattern that we have all week long. Though temperatures should stop just shy of 90-degrees this afternoon, a few thunderstorms (though less than yesterday) will be possible. Heat index values in the mid-90s will be the norm with continued high humidity values. Winds remain mostly a non-factor with otherwise partly cloudy skies. Our storm threat ends persists into the early evening but is done heading into the overnight hours.

THE WEEKEND: A more organized threat for showers and storms moves in Saturday. Morning lows start in the mid-70s on a muggy beginning to the weekend. The highest humidity values and heat index values of the week will be on Saturday. Highs make it to the low-90s with heat index values just shy of 100-degrees. There is a risk of severe weather. On a scale of 1-to-5, we’re at a 1. This could be upgraded as we get closer to time. Showers and storms develop along a cold front that will push through in the afternoon and evening. Our main concern will be gusty winds, heavy rain and perhaps some small hail. There is a very low tornado threat. Storms push through as we heat our peak heating time in the afternoon and persist in a line from northwest to southeast. We’re done by a little after sunset, but a straggler or two could stick around as it uses up its energy. Humidity slowly declines by Sunday afternoon after a morning low in the upper-60s and low-70s. There still will be a low storm chance as Saturday’s front stalls nearby, but lower humidity values and lack of forcing will make these more few and far between. Highs stay in the mid-to-upper 80s.

STARTING NEXT WEEK: Drier air dominates the start of next week, allowing for slightly cooler temperatures as well. Mostly sunny skies take over Monday after a morning low in the mid-60s. Highs stay limited to the mid-80s. We slowly gain humidity through the beginning of next week and temperatures slowly climb by Tuesday afternoon, into the upper-80s. The 90s return by Wednesday.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long