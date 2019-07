YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Staying hydrated is important to keeping healthy during the hot summer months.

Of course, picking the right beverage is the first step in staying hydrated.

However, making that choice can be a difficult one.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Kilene Knitter, RD, LDN, and GIANT regional nutritionist stopped by the FOX43 Kitchen with some different, waters, seltzers, and other selections and ideas on how to stay hydrated this summer.

Check it out in the clip above.