Man charged in East Drumore Township mobile home arson

EAST DRUMORE TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–A Quarryville man is facing charges after he admitted to intentionally setting fire to a mobile home in Lancaster County on July 4, according to the criminal complaint.

Edwin Schabach-Rivera, 33, is charged with arson, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and public drunkenness.

Fire crews responded to the first block of Laura Court in East Drumore Township shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday for a reported mobile home fire.

A state police fire marshal later determined the fire had been intentionally set in a bedroom of the vacant mobile home.

During an interview with police, Schabach-Rivera admitted to lighting the fire on a bed with some newspaper, according to court documents. Schabach-Rivera told police that after lighting the fire, he walked over to his driveway, sat in lawn chair and began eating a sandwich and drinking a beer while watching it “go up.”

When asked why he did it, Schabach-Rivera told police he had been struggling with his ex-girlfriend over the amount of time he is able to spend with his son, according to the criminal complaint.

During his arrest, police say Schabach-Rivera resisted arrest and made several utterances that he had lit the fire and wanted the Trooper to kill him.

Schabach-Rivera was arraigned Thursday and taken to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 17.