Multi-vehicle crash shuts down part of I-83

YORK COUNTY, P a– A portion of I-83 northbound is closed after a two-vehicle crash with a jack-knifed tractor trailer on Friday evening.

According to emergency dispatchers, the crash occurred just after 9 p.m. on Friday.

No injuries are reported, but a jack-knifed tractor trailer is blocking the northbound lanes.

I-83 north is shut down near mile-marker 8 and will be closed for an extended period of time.