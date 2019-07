No one is hurt after plane crashes in New Jersey lake

SUSSEX COUNTY, Nj — Nobody is hurt after a small plane that took off from Harrisburg on Friday crashed in Sussex County, New Jersey.

According to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Spokesperson, a Cessna 172 aircraft ran off the end of a runway at Aeroflex-Andover Airport in Andover, New Jersey at 12:58 p.m.

Police say two adults and two children were on board at the time, but were unhurt in the crash. The occupants were rescued by a fisherman on the lake, who drove his boat to the crash scene.

The plane, that took off from Harrisburg, was heading to Morristown, and was diverted after a no-fly zone was put in place for¬† ¬†President Trump’s arrival.

Andover Township Police say that the pilot overshot the runway.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the crash.