No one is hurt after plane crashes in New Jersey lake

SUSSEX COUNTY, Nj — Nobody is hurt after a small plane that took off from Harrisburg on Friday crashed in Sussex County, New Jersey.

According to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Spokesperson, a Cessna 172 aircraft ran off the end of a runway at Aeroflex-Andover Airport in Andover, New Jersey at 12:58 p.m.

Police say two adults and two children were on board at the time, but were unhurt in the crash. The occupants were rescued by a fisherman on the lake, who drove his boat to the crash scene.

The plane, that took off from Harrisburg, was heading to Morristown, and was diverted after a no-fly zone was put in place for President Trump’s arrival.

Andover Township Police say that the pilot overshot the runway.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the crash.