Police asking for help to identify firework trespassers in York

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Springettsbury Township Police are asking for help to find the people who trespassed on a church parking lot and shot off fireworks.

In a statement released, police say the individuals not only broke the law by setting off fireworks but they also walked past several no-trespassing signs on the property located in the 300 block of Haines Road.

Police want to remind people that although fireworks are now legal in Pennsylvania, in most areas of Springettsbury Township, it is still illegal to shoot them off.

If anyone has any information please contact Officer Wales at 717-757-3525.