Public pools warning people of ‘Crypto’ water parasite CDC says is on the rise

PENNSYLVANIA -- The temperatures are on the rise — making it an open invitation to cool off at the local pool.

However, before heading in for a dip, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning swimmers about the rise in outbreaks of a water parasite Cryptosporidium, better known as ‘Crypto.’

The CDC says Pennsylvania is one of 40 states seeing an uptick since 2009.

Cyrpto can enter the body when a swimmer swallows contaminated water.

It is known to spread through feces in public pools and can cause weeks of diarrhea -- however it has a high tolerance to chlorine and can survive in a chlorinated pool for up to seven days.

“It’s just a matter of properly disinfecting the pools but making sure that people aren’t entering the water that are sick," said Denise Johnson, Aquatics Director at YMCA York.

Johnson says they have a special filter system.

“The water filters through the system where it passes through the UV system therefore killing off the bacteria before it filters it back into the pool," she said.

While Johnson says she and her team regularly test and treat both indoor and outdoor pools—people also bear a responsibility to control the spread of Crypto.

“One of the rules that we have posted is if you have had a known stomach bug or a form of a stomach bug please do not enter the water," added Johnson.

The CDC is advising anyone with diarrhea to avoid going into the water until two weeks after it stops.

The effects can be worse for children, pregnant women and anyone with a low immune system.

For more information you can visit: cdc.gov