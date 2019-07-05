× State police find bomb making materials in motorhome of Martic Township man

MARTIC TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–A man who is already in Lancaster County Prison facing charges of possessing weapons of mass destruction during a traffic stop on June 30 in Kendig Square, is now accused of having “bomb making” materials at his home in Martic Township.

Melvin Hartman, 54, is charged with additional counts of possessing weapons of mass destruction, risking catastrophe, recklessly endangering another person and having controlled substances.

Following Hartman’s arrest on June 30, state police searched Hartman’s motorhome at a campground located at Lot 29 along the first block of Nissley Lane in Martic Township.

Members of the Pennsylvania State Police Hazardous Device and Explosives Section found numerous chemicals and materials utilized in bomb making inside his motorhome, according to the criminal complaint.

Additionally, investigators found suspected crystal methamphetamine and psilocybin mushrooms in the bedroom.

Hartman remains in Lancaster County Prison.