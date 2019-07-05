Thunderstorm threat continues tonight and Saturday afternoon with climbing temperatures

STORMS TONIGHT: Pop-up thunderstorms continue to be a threat as we round out the work week. They develop relatively quickly, can dump a lot of rainfall in a short amount of time, have some lightning and dissipate rather quickly. They will be a threat throughout the afternoon into the evening time frame and or otherwise mostly cloudy skies with high humidity. High temperatures near the 90-degree mark will be the norm with heat index values in the mid-90s. We stay muggy and mild overnight with morning lows in the low-to-mid 70s.

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND: We start the weekend off with a very low severe weather rest. On a scale of 1-to-5 we are currently at a 1 in the green shaded region, including all central Pennsylvania. Pop-up thunderstorms will begin in the early afternoon before the main line of storms associated with a cold front push through in the late afternoon and through the evening. High temperatures will be in the low-90s with heat index values just shy of 100-degrees. Gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning are our main concerns. There is a very low tornado threat. Keep the FOX43 Weather of handy and stay tuned for updates as we get closer to time. A few storms can’t be rolled out on Sunday with highs in the upper-80s. Humidity will begin to decline later on in the day.

BETTER START NEXT WEEK: We dry out a bit and become a little bit more comfortable by the time we had at you Monday. Highs will only make it into the low to mid-80s with a significantly less humidity values and partly cloudy skies. Though, we will slowly recede our humidity back in return as we had to Tuesday and Wednesday with highs nearing the 90-degree mark under otherwise mostly sunny skies.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann