LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- The 6th Annual Historic Marietta Bike Race took place on Saturday in downtown Marietta.

The community-centered event has brought some of the best cyclists to Lancaster County.

Spectators were able to enjoy the event for free.

Organizers say the event promotes businesses and activities in the area which helps the community grow each year.

Event organizer, Rich Kushner said, "Our intentions are to bring people in the morning and then in the early in the afternoon for the race and then continue on for the activities in the park and stay for the fireworks, spend some money, discover our historic town, and have fun."

Some of the money that was raised today will go towards Marietta's Parks and Recreation Department.