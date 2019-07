× Dallastown Borough and Red Lion Borough ask residents to conserve water

YORK, Pa. – Dallastown Borough and Red Lion Borough are asking residents to conserve water today.

Dallastown Borough Facebook page says, the Red Lion Filter plant, which supplies water to the boroughs, was struck by lightning on Friday. As a result, the Red Lion Filter plant cannot pump water.

The Dallastown YOE Water Authority are asking residents to conserve water until further notice.