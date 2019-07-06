× Three people in serious condition after two vehicle crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Three people are in the hospital after a head-on collision between two vehicles in Caernarvon Township.

State Police say today just before 3:00 p.m., a Volkswagon Jetta was traveling east on Division Highway when it struck a Dodge Ram pickup truck traveling west.

The driver of the Jetta, Walker Michels, 22, was driving at a high speed and illegally passing vehicles prior to the crash, according to police.

Police say Michels and both occupants of the Dodge Ram suffered serious injuries and were taken to the hospital.

All three are currently listed as stable but in serious condition.

The crash is still under investigation.