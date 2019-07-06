Thunderstorms developing Saturday afternoon and evening

Satellite and Radar Image

A line of showers and thunderstorms develop ahead of a cold front moving east-southeast Saturday afternoon.

A cold front moving south across Lakes Erie and Ontario will spark scattered showers and thunderstorms across Pennsylvania Saturday afternoon and evening. Locally heavy rain and gusty winds are expected with the storms that develop ahead of the front.

Meanwhile, temperatures push the upper 80s and low 90s. The showers and storms will likely last into Saturday evening as the front slides further to the south. Tonight, temperatures remain warm with lows in the low 70s.

A few storms can’t be ruled out on Sunday as the front lingers to our south. Highs in the upper 80s – but the humidity will begin to drop later in the day.

– Meteorologist Alan Petko

