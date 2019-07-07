Heavy rain possible Sunday before drying out in the week ahead

SUNDAY STORM POTENTIAL: The cold front that brought a line of storms yesterday is slowly moving to our south while low pressure keeps things unsettled Sunday afternoon. Localized torrential rain and flash flooding are possible from slow-moving thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch through midnight. Watch low lying areas and streams most prone to flash flooding – especially where the ground is already saturated from heavy rain from the past few days.

DRYING OUT: Drier air eventually moves south through the day Monday courtesy high pressure over the upper Midwest and Great Lakes regions. This will bring a brief period of relief – drier, and more comfortable as we head into the middle of the week.

AVERAGE JULY TEMPERATURES: As we head in to the new week, we see temperatures start by moderating to near normal for this time of year (highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s). We dry out a bit and become more comfortable starting Monday with highs near 84 degrees – expect less humidity and partly cloudy skies. Temperatures bump a few degrees warmer for Tuesday and Wednesday to the upper 80s and nearing the 90 degree mark under mostly sunny skies. The next chance for unsettled weather comes Thursday.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

– Meteorologist Alan Petko