Pawn Stars expert hunts for treasures in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- The newest buying expert on the History Channel show, Pawn Stars, hosted a vintage toy buying show in Manheim Township this weekend.

People brought their most prized collections to learn just how much they were worth from America's Toy Scout, Joel Magee.

He says Pennsylvania is a perfect spot to find cool stuff that collectors are into.

"This is really a great place for toys because there is a lot of old houses that have been here for 100 years or more. And that's where things accumulate. It's kind of like, what is a good place to put it, well let's put it in the attic," Magee said, "We love that kind of stuff because there is a lot of areas in the country where they don't have attics. So, we love Pennsylvania."

One of Magee's purchases were vintage 1977 Star Wars toys that one Central Pennsylvania resident brought in. The Toy Scout says they could be worth up to $1,000.

Magee will be hosting more buying shows in the area.

On July 8 and 9, Magee will be hosting a show at the Four Points by Sheraton in York and on July 10 and 11 at the Hampton Inn in Harrisburg.

All shows run from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.