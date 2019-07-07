× Police find $3,000 and a stash of methamphetamine during traffic stop

LANCASTER, Pa. – Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department arrested a man after they found a stash of methamphetamine and cash during a traffic stop, Saturday.

The traffic stop happened around 7 a.m along Route 501 in Warwick Township.

Police say the Audi sedan had a fake inspection certificate. The officer also saw some items related to drug abuse and possession, in the vehicle.

Police arrested 40-year-old Matthew Meckley and obtained a search warrant.

According to police, they found $3,000 dollars in cash and a stash of methamphetamine in the car.

Meckley is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of Drug Paraphernalia Possession with Intent to Deliver.