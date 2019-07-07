Police looking for New Providence man with warrants in multiple counties

Posted 8:11 PM, July 7, 2019

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man is facing charges for retail theft, driving while operating privilege is suspended, and operation following suspension of registration, according to East Earl Township Police.

Kyle Shissler, 32, of New Providence is alleged to have stolen $200 of merchandise from a local business back in March.

Police say Shissler is also wanted in Lebanon, York, and Chester counties.

Anyone with information on Shissler’s whereabouts is asked to contact the East Earl Township Police Department at 717-354-2211.

