Suicide prevention benefit music festival in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. -- The Sunshine Music Festival in Bethel Township uses music to help raise mental health awareness.

On Saturday, people at the event were able to enjoy music, food, and beverages while learning about suicide prevention.

The music festival held at Fireman's Park in Fredricksburg also offered counseling services.

This is the second year the festival has been held and proceeds were donated to the Lebanon County Suicide Prevention Task Force.

WellSpan Mental Health Care Educator, Howie White said, "The message is just to bring awareness to suicide and suicide prevention and preparedness as far as knowing the signs or depression, anxiety and everything that can lead to suicide."

For information on the program and other resources, you can visit the Lebanon County Suicide Prevention Task Force website at http://communityhealthcouncil.com/suicide/.