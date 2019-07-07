SummerFest at Armstrong Valley Winery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- The Annual SummerFest festival took place this weekend at the Armstrong Valley Winery in Halifax.

The two-day festival featured local bands, more than 30 vendors, and food trucks.

Festgoers were also able to take vineyard and cellar tours.

Organizers say the event is held to promote local wineries and give people a taste of Central Pennsylvania.

Co-owner of the Armstrong Valley Winery, Dean Miller, said, "It's a nice thing for local people to do, for local people to come out. We get people from other places, not just local so that's pretty nice. We have a nice vineyard and winery, and once they do come up here, they do enjoy it. It's just getting people to come up to the area, but I think once they do it, they like it."

Next weekend local wineries will be participating in a 5k run through the vineyards.

For more information on the event, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Halifax/RuntheVineyards321Challenge.