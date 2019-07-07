WEEKEND ALBUM: Pretty in pink at Royal Square Garden

In Saturday night's Weekend Album it's pretty in pink! A repurposed bike with a beautiful basket of flowers can be found at Royal Square Garden in York. It's mission is to provide a creative urban-arts garden space to help revitalize the City.

If you have a fun photo, video, or event you'd like us to show off, send FOX43 an email at weekendalbum@fox43.Com. We'll do our best to show as many as we can. It just has to be local.

