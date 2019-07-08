× 5 people rescued after 2 kayaks, rescue boat go over Dock Street Dam

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Five people were rescued from the Susquehanna River Monday evening after two kayaks and a rescue boat went over the Dock Street Dam, according to Mike Souder, senior deputy fire chief of Harrisburg City.

Senior Deputy Fire Chief Souder said rescue crews were practicing night boat training when they noticed the kayaks heading toward the dam.

While crews attempted to rescue the kayakers, both the rescue boat and kayaks went over the dam, sending five people, including three firefighters, into the water, he added. All five individuals were rescued.

The call came in at 7:19 p.m., dispatch said.