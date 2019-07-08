× Ashleigh Barty knocked out of Wimbledon on ‘Manic Monday’

Women’s world No.1 Ashleigh Barty couldn’t maintain her French Open-winning form and crashed out of Wimbledon to American Alison Riske Monday.

The Australian lost 6-3 2-6 3-6 in one hour 36 minutes to the 29-year-old Riske, ranked 55th in the world, on Court No.2.

Riske’s previous best grand slam result was a fourth-round defeat at the 2013 US Open.

The shock result kicked off Wimbledon’s blockbuster “Manic Monday” when all 32 remaining men’s and women’s singles players compete for a place in the quarterfinals.

Cori “Coco” Gauff — the 15-year-old sensation who has taken this grand slam by storm — continues her remarkable fortnight but faces one of the pre-tournament favorites in Simona Halep, a former world No.1.

The “Big Three” in the men’s game, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, all face tricky ties but it’s the Swiss who has arguably the toughest day.

Eight-time champion Federer is up against talented Italian youngster Matteo Berrettini, seeded 17th at the All England Club, who has already overcome the tests of Diego Schwartzman and Marcos Baghdatis.

Third seed Nadal opens proceedings on Centre Court against Portugal’s Joao Sousa, while defending champion Djokovic plays French 21-year-old Ugo Humbert in the third match on No.1 Court.

First up on No.1, seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams will face diminutive Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro.

And home favorite Johanna Konta — the only Briton remaining in the draw — faces No. 3 seed and former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova.