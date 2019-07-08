Clean up plans to move forward at site of Harrisburg wall collapse more than three years later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa.-- After more than three years, clean up is expected to soon begin at the site of a wall collapse in Harrisburg.

Court documents show they've assigned an engineering firm in Philadelphia to assess the damages. The firm, Thornton Tomasetti, will have 30 days to come up with the safest and most efficient plan to clean up the damage.

According to PennLive the firm is expected to visit the collapse site near the Mulberry Street Bridge on Monday.

On May 5, 2016, a wall which has been propping up a parking lot for McFarland Apartments collapsed-- sending dirt, asphalt, debris, and a car sliding into Howard Tire & Auto, right next to the apartment complex.

One of the biggest issues the engineering firm will need to figure out is if the eight unit apartment building next to the collapse will need to be town down before the clean up can even begin at the Howard Tire and Auto Shop.

If a plan gets approved, clean up could begin this year.