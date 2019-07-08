Concerns raised over traffic signal malfunction in Adams County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. - Concerns are being raised over a traffic signal in Adams County. Last week, a woman was killed after driving through at red light at that intersection.

Some people who frequently drive northbound on Carlisle Pike at York Road say, the traffic signal malfunctions during the overnight hours.

"The red light just stays red," said Cynthia Bosserman from Adams County. "And I sit there for like 20 minutes."

The same traffic signal is currently being investigated by state police. In the early morning hours of July 3rd, police say 67-year-old Linda Stuller stopped at the intersections for a steady red light, and then proceeded through while the light was still red. She was hit by a tractor trailer and died.

"What is it going to take for them to fix it," asked Bosserman.

She says she's called 911 over the last three months to report the traffic signal's issue, but says it doesn't appear to be a priority for Oxford Township who handles the maintenance of the signal.

"I feel like at 2 o'clock in the morning it's not important, you're not important," said Bosserman. "You know so, it's okay for the light to be that way but that's not so."

FOX43 reached out to Oxford Township to see what's being done about the issue, but our request for comment went unanswered.