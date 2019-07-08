× Curfew violation leads to firearms charge for Lancaster teen, police say

LANCASTER — A Lancaster teen is facing firearms charges after police discovered he was in possession of a 9mm handgun during the investigation of an alleged curfew violation Sunday.

Lancaster Police say the 17-year-old suspect and an 18-year-old man were seen riding bicycles in the area of East Orange and North Plum streets at about 3:25 a.m. Since the bikes did not have the required illuminated lights for riding at night and both riders were suspected of being in violation of curfew, the officers attempted to stop them in the area of the 300 block of East Chestnut St., police say.

At that point, both of them fled, according to police. The 17-year-old surrendered to police on the first block of North Plum St. after a short chase, police say. When he was taken into custody, he was found to be in possession of a 9mm semi-automatic handgun, according to police. Police took the juvenile to the Lancaster Police Station for booking on charges of firearms not to be carried without a license, a third-degree felony, and summary offenses of failure to have required lights on bicycle and violating curfew.

He was later committed to the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center, police say.

The 18-year-old, who was stopped by another officer after a chase, has not been charged at this time, police say.