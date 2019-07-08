× Here we go: Viral video depicts alleged ‘copy cat’ ice cream licker in Louisiana

BELLE ROSE, Louisiana — A “copycat” ice-cream licker was arrested in Louisiana Saturday after he was seen on video licking ice cream in a grocery store before returning it to the fridge, according to a report on Foxnews.com.

Lenise Martin III, 36, was arrested after video of him licking the dessert snack began circulating online, Fox News says. The video depicts him opening a tub of ice cream, licking it, touching it with his finger, and placing it back in he freezer, Fox News says.

Martin allegedly returned to the store to prove he purchased the ice cream after management became aware of the video, Fox News says.

He was charged with criminal mischief and unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity, and remained jailed as of Monday morning, according to Fox News.

His alleged misdeed appeared to be inspired by the viral video of a girl doing a similar act at a Walmart store in Texas. Video showed the girl allegedly licking a tub of Blue Bell ice cream before placing it back on the shelf, Fox News says.

What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?! pic.twitter.com/T8AIdGpmuS — Optimus Primal (@BlindDensetsu) June 29, 2019

Blue Bell issued a written statement after the original video went viral and helped law enforcement in Texas track down the store where the alleged licking occurred.

The sheriff’s office in Louisiana is discouraging such copycat acts.

“It is illegal. It’s a health risk to others. We will pursue anyone we see do this. You will be charged,” officials told Fox News.