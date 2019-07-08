× Lancaster woman accused of using victim’s debit card to fraudulently withdraw $1,437

LANCASTER — Police have charged a 27-year-old Lancaster woman with five counts of access device fraud after they say she performed a series of fraudulent transactions on a victim’s debit card.

Victoria C. Polanco used the card to transfer and withdraw a total of $1,437.87 from the victim’s account, Manheim Township Police say.

Polanco is still at large, according to police. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.