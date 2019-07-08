× Missing computers that contained financial records for Harrisburg School District have been accounted for

HARRISBURG — Computers that contained important financial records for Harrisburg School District have been accounted for, according to Dr. John George, financial recovery partnership director.

“We are now able to account for all computers. At this moment, I am unable to provide any other information,” he told FOX43 via email.

The statement follows a Tuesday news conference in which officials said that the electronic financial records were missing.