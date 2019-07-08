× Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health to open new urgent care facility in Elizabethtown

LANCASTER COUNTY – Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health will open a seventh urgent care location in Elizabethtown in November, following a renovation to the health system’s Norlanco outpatient facility.

The center, located at 418 Cloverleaf Road, will be open 14 hours a day, and will offer services and treatments not available in typical urgent care facilities, including:

The ability to administer IV fluid for dehydration

Two treatment rooms that have the capability to monitor patients for several hours

Increased capabilities for asthma treatment

Increased diagnostics for pain (stomach, leg, shortness of breath)

Concussion screening

The urgent care center will be staffed by physicians and advance practice providers on the medical staff at LG Health. Open seven days a week with no appointment necessary, urgent care is ideal when medical attention is needed for sprains, cuts, burns, infections or flu symptoms and when patients cannot get in to see their family doctor, such as after hours or on holidays.

“Urgent care services and treatments at this location will provide a convenient option for patients who do not require emergency care,” said Stacey Harris, LG Health Director of Operations, in a press release. “Extended hours will be available to provide care when your family doctor isn’t available, especially nights and weekends, when minor illnesses and injuries often occur.”

After the renovation is completed, the outpatient facility will feature new behavioral health and cardiac services. Existing physical therapy services currently provided at the outpatient center will also be expanded

“This will be the only facility in Elizabethtown where patients can see a family physician or specialist, have access to care after hours through Urgent Care and immediate access to advanced imaging, physical therapy and lab testing in one location,” said Jan Bergen, President & CEO, LG Health. “To have a single location that offers these comprehensive, high-quality services under one roof increases convenience and improves that health of the Elizabethtown community.”

LG Health has additional urgent care locations at Rohrerstown Rd., Ephrata, Parkesburg, Lebanon, Lititz and downtown Lancaster.